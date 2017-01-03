Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Cotton complex continue to trade higher on reports that the supplies have not peaked in the season and there is good demand from the industrial buyers. Moreover, CCI also started to purchase of the cotton to ensure supplies for the textile mills during the off - season. As per latest release by CAI, the total supplies of cotton in the domestic market during 2016/17 will be lower at 408 lakh bales ( lb ) compared to last year supplies of 427 lb due less carry over stock and imports. As per the ICAC estimates, world cotton production for 2016 - 17 crop year is estimated at 22.83 mt — higher by 1.76 mt than the 21.07 million tonnes produced in 2015 - 16. The global consumption of the fibre for 2016 - 17 is estimated at 24.25 mt , up 0.05 mt than the consumption of 24.20 mt during 2015 - 16.We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI. The demand - supply scenario might be tight in the coming season.