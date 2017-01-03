Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing.
Jan 03, 2017, 03.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing.

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing.

Angel Commodities' report on Cotton

Cotton
Cotton complex  continue to trade higher on reports that the  supplies have not peaked in the season and there is good demand  from the industrial  buyers.  Moreover,  CCI also started  to  purchase of the cotton to ensure supplies for the textile mills  during the off - season. As per latest release by CAI, the total  supplies of cotton in the domestic market  during 2016/17 will be  lower at 408 lakh bales ( lb ) compared to last year supplies  of 427  lb due less carry over stock and imports. As per the ICAC estimates, world cotton production for 2016 - 17  crop year is estimated at 22.83  mt — higher by 1.76  mt than the  21.07 million tonnes produced in 2015 - 16. The global  consumption of the fibre for 2016 - 17 is estimated at 24.25  mt , up  0.05  mt than the consumption of 24.20  mt during 2015 - 16.

Outlook
We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by  the news of purchase by the CCI. The demand - supply  scenario might be tight in the coming season.  

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

