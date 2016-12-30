Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Cotton complex traded mixed on Thursday on reports that the cotton corporation goes for purchase of the cotton to ensure supplies for the texti le mills during the off - season. Prices of Kapas surged yesterday on good demand expectation but cotton prices on MCX decline due to profit booking. Moreover, there is an anticipation of good demand in physical market as the arrivals have not touched its peak in the current seasonICE cotton futures jumped over 1 percent on Thursday, hitting a two - week high, supported by a weaker dollar and short - covering by investors ahead of the last trading session of the year. CFTC data showed that in the week to Dec. 20 , speculators trim their bullish position in cotton contracts for the second straight week, reducing 7,179 contracts in their net long position, taking it to 76,039 contracts. As per USDA latest report, the global 2016/17 forecasts show higher production (22.7 mt Vs 22.5 mt)and increased ending stocks (19.4 mt Vs 19.2 mt) compared with last month. Production is raised for Australia(0.87 mt Vs 0.98 mt), the US (3.6 mt Vs 3.6 mt), and others (3.65mt Vs 3.63 mt). Consumption is reduced for India, the United States, and South Korea, and raised for China and Vietnam.We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.