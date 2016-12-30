Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Commodities |

Angel Commodities report on Cotton

Cotton  
Cotton complex  traded mixed on Thursday on reports that the cotton corporation goes for purchase of the cotton to ensure supplies for the texti le mills during the off - season. Prices of Kapas surged yesterday on good demand expectation but cotton prices on MCX decline due to profit booking. Moreover, there is an anticipation of good demand  in physical  market as the arrivals have not touched its peak in the current season

Global Cotton Updates  
ICE cotton futures jumped over 1 percent on Thursday, hitting a two - week high, supported by a weaker dollar and short - covering by investors ahead of the last trading session of the year. CFTC data showed that in the week to Dec. 20 , speculators  trim their  bullish position in cotton contracts  for the second straight week,  reducing 7,179 contracts  in their net long position, taking it to  76,039 contracts. As per USDA latest report, the global 2016/17 forecasts show higher  production (22.7 mt Vs 22.5 mt)and increased ending stocks (19.4 mt Vs  19.2 mt) compared with last month. Production is raised for Australia(0.87 mt Vs 0.98 mt), the US (3.6 mt Vs 3.6 mt), and others  (3.65mt Vs 3.63 mt). Consumption is reduced for India, the United States, and South Korea, and raised for China and Vietnam.

Outlook
We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Commodities Cotton Global Cotton Updates

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.