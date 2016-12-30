Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Cotton prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, We expect cotton futures to trade sideways to higher as arrivals in the physical market did not reached its peak as the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.
, Angel Commodities |
To read the full report click here
According to Angel Commodities, We expect turmeric
According to Angel Commodities, We expect Soybean
According to Angel Commodities, We expect Jeera fu
According to Angel Commodities, expect Jeera futur
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.