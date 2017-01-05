Jan 05, 2017, 03.10 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities expect cotton futures to trade higher as arrivals have been lower and the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.
Cotton prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities
