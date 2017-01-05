Cotton prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities expect cotton futures to trade higher as arrivals have been lower and the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.
Jan 05, 2017

Cotton prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities expect cotton futures to trade higher as arrivals have been lower and the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.

Cotton prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities expect cotton futures to trade higher as arrivals have been lower and the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI.

Angel Commodities report on Cotton

Cotton
Cotton complex continue to trade higher on reports good demand from the industrial buyers and firm international market also supporting the domestic sentiments. Moreover, the supplies have not peaked in the season which is a major concern. Cotton prices have moved up recently as market sentiment has improved with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) resorting to purchase of the commodity at commercial rates from different parts of key cotton growing regions in the country. I CE cotton futures jumped over 3 % on Wednesday on expectations of improvement in demand from China and easing dollar also support prices. There are speculations that the US 2016 cotton crop may be downgraded and could fall short of the US Department of Agriculture's current 16.5m - bale estimate. 

Outlook
We expect cotton futures to trade higher as arrivals have been lower and the demand for new season crop increasing. The prices may also get supported by the news of purchase by the CCI. The demand - supply scenario might be tight in the coming season as production may lower than anticipated. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

