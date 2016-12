For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 379-395.2.Copper prices fell as rising stocks in London Metal Exchange warehouses and signs of softer demand from major consumer China.Upbeat economic data from China suggests demand should be positive next year, but rising inventories put the metal under pressure.Mining companies in Peru, are accelerating their production of copper to take advantage of better prices for the red metal.SELL COPPER FEB @ 388 SL 391.80 TGT 384.50-380. MCX.