Copper to trade in 374.2-391.2 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped as investors cut bets on higher prices, although expectations of robust growth in China supported optimism about demand.
Jan 06, 2017, 01.45 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 374.2-391.2 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped as investors cut bets on higher prices, although expectations of robust growth in China supported optimism about demand.

Copper to trade in 374.2-391.2 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped as investors cut bets on higher prices, although expectations of robust growth in China supported optimism about demand.

Achiievers Equities' report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 374.2-391.2.  

Copper dropped as investors cut bets on higher prices, although expectations of robust growth in China supported optimism about demand.  

The possibility of a strike in February at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, is also on the radar for traders.  

Investors were also hedging their bets ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data due to be  released on Friday.  

SELL COPPER FEB @ 384 SL 388 TGT 380.50-377.MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Copper

