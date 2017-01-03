Copper to trade in 374.1-382.1 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 374.1-382.1.Copper gains with sentiments slowly improving as increased in demand from China will leave the market tighter than previously expected.Prices seen supported with sentiments slowly improving as increased in demand from China will leave the market tighter than previously expected.CFTC Copper speculative net positions dropped by 6.2K to 45.8K against 52.0K.SELL COPPER FEB @ 377.80 SL ABV 380.20 TGT 375.60-373.10. MCX (STBT).