Copper to trade in 373.6-390.8 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copper trading range for the day is 373.6-390.8.Copper prices rebounded as support seen after the U.S. dollar lost some of its steam.The Caixin services PMI for China rose to 53.4 that followed solid manufacturing figures from China as well as Japan regionally this week.Deliverable copper stocks at SHFE-approved warehouses rose 12,221 tonnes or 9.1% over the past week to 146,598 tonnes.BUY COPPER FEB @ 380 SL 377 TGT 384.50-388.MCX.