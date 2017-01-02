Copper to trade in 373.5-380.3 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 373.5-380.3.Copper gains amid falling stocks and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China persuaded buyers to return to the market.The copper market already had excess supply and inventories had risen to 213,000 tonnes at the start of December.Large deliveries of copper to LME-registered warehouses - thought to be from China - helped to fuel the sell-off.SELL COPPER FEB @ 379 SL 383 TGT 374.80-370.80. MCX.