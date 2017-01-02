Copper to trade in 373.5-380.3 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper gains amid falling stocks and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China persuaded buyers to return to the market.
Jan 02, 2017, 02.51 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 373.5-380.3 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper gains amid falling stocks and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China persuaded buyers to return to the market.

Copper to trade in 373.5-380.3 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper gains amid falling stocks and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer China persuaded buyers to return to the market.

Achiievers Equities' report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 373.5-380.3.  

Copper gains amid falling stocks and expectations of stronger demand in top consumer  China persuaded buyers to return to the market.  

The copper market already had excess supply and inventories had risen to 213,000 tonnes  at the start of December.  

Large deliveries of copper to LME-registered warehouses - thought to be from China -  helped to fuel the sell-off.  

SELL COPPER FEB @ 379 SL 383 TGT 374.80-370.80. MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Copper

