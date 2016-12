For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 372.5-379.9.Copper remained under pressure from worries about an oversupplied market and funds cutting bets on higher prices over coming days.ICSG fell to 29,000 tonnes in the Jan-Sept period from a deficit of 227,000 tonnes between January and June.The easier availability of metal pressured premiums for copper in Shanghai bond down by $5 to $80, the lowest since late October.SELL COPPER FEB @ 377 SL 380.50 TGT 374.80-371.50.MCX.