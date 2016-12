For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 371.4-381.2.Copper gained as prices recovers on short covering after prices dropped in slumped to the lowest in four weeks after stockpiles climbed in London.LME copper stocks have surged 62 percent or about 130,000 tonnes in the past nine days, LME data showed.Sizeable hidden copper stock builds in the ex-China market could weigh on prices.SELL COPPER FEB BELOW 375.50 SL ABV 378.60 TGT 372.80-368.80. MCX (STBT).