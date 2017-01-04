Copper to trade in 371-387 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copper trading range for the day is 371-387.Copper dropped as a stronger dollar outweighed expectations of solid consumption in the United States and China, where economic data showed signs of improvement.Copper stocks were down 10,400 tonnes to 311,825 tonnes due to declines in Asia – this marked the eighth day of declines.Some participants have been surprised by th e decreases as there had been talk of large arrivals into LME sheds by the end of 2016.SELL COPPER FEB @ 380 SL 383 TGT 377.20-373.50.MCX.