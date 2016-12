For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 369.2-379.4.Copper prices dropped as growing doubts about demand growth in top consumer China reinforced the idea that re cent gains were overdone.Expectations of stronger global economic and demand growth have helped copper rise nearly 20 percent since October.Chinese demand has been stronger than expected in 2016 due to government stimulus, but the numbers should be treated with caution.SELL COPPER FEB @ 375 SL 378.50 TGT 371.80-368.50.MCX.