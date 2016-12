For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 367.7-381.7.Copper recovered on short covering while still remains on the back foot after China reported drop in imports and on concerns of oversupply.International Copper Study Group (ICSG), falling copper market deficit is also weighing over the prices.Chinese metal exports fell in November, with its copper shipments at the lowest since January, customs data showed on Wednesday.SELL COPPER FEB @ 378 SL 381.50 TGT 374.80-371.50.MCX.