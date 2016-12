For all commodities report, click here

Copper trading range for the day is 366.2-388.Copper prices ended with losses as pressure continues as inventories pile up ahead of year End.Macquarie says sees average 2017 copper price forecast at $5,350 per tonne, sees 2018 copper outlook at $5,100 a tonneHedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in copper futures and options to a record for the sixth straight week.SELL COPPER FEB BELOW 375.50 SL ABV 378.60 TGT 372.80-368.80. MCX (STBT).