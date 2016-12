For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copper trading range for the day is 365.5-387.7.Copper gained as prices recovered on short covering after prices dropped in last some sessions on concerns about demand growth in China.According to the latest COT data, hedge funds and money managers slashed their net positions in copper futures for the first time in eight weeks.Trading volumes are expected to remain light due to New Year holiday and as many traders already closed books before the end of the yearSELL COPPER FEB BELOW 380 SL ABV 383.40 TGT 377.20-374.20. MCX (STBT)