Copper to trade in 362.7-374.5 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copper trading range for the day is 362.7-374.5.Copper dropped on concerns about demand growth in China as the government continues a crackdown on soaring house prices and pollution.Investors raised concerns about China's property market, pointing to moves to limit property speculation in 2017.Technically market is under long liquidation as market has witnessed drop in open interest by -1.34% to settled at 14598.SELL COPPER FEB @ 372 SL 375.50 TGT 368.80-365.50.MCX.