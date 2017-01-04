Copper prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $ 5507.5 /t. Prices will likely trade sideways as positive manufacturing data from major economies will be supportive while DX at 14 - yaer highs will exert pressure.
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 04, 2017, 03.06 PM

According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $ 5507.5 /t. Prices will likely trade sideways as positive manufacturing data from major economies will be supportive while DX at 14 - yaer highs will exert pressure.

, Angel Commodities |

Angel Commodities report on Copper

Copper
LME Copper prices  fell by  0.6 percent as  dollar rose to a new 14 - year  high  after bigger than  expected gains in the US  ISM Manufacturing  PMI and  construction spending . However, sharp downside was restricted as  China Caixin  manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 51.9 in  December, up from November's 50.9, marking its fastest rate of  improvement in three years compared to China's official  manufacturing PMI, a t 51.4. Also, persistent  decline in LME inventories  which down by around  6 percent to  311,825 tonnes supported prices . MCX copper prices traded  lower by 0.4 percent to close at Rs. 376.6 per kg on  Tuesday .   

Outlook
LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by  0.5 percent at  $ 5507.5 /t. Prices will  likely trade sideways as positive  manufacturing data from  major economies will be supportive while DX at 14 - yaer  highs will exert  pressure . We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today owing to Rupee depreciation. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Commodities Copper

