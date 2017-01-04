Copper prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

LME Copper prices fell by 0.6 percent as dollar rose to a new 14 - year high after bigger than expected gains in the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and construction spending . However, sharp downside was restricted as China Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 51.9 in December, up from November's 50.9, marking its fastest rate of improvement in three years compared to China's official manufacturing PMI, a t 51.4. Also, persistent decline in LME inventories which down by around 6 percent to 311,825 tonnes supported prices . MCX copper prices traded lower by 0.4 percent to close at Rs. 376.6 per kg on Tuesday .LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $ 5507.5 /t. Prices will likely trade sideways as positive manufacturing data from major economies will be supportive while DX at 14 - yaer highs will exert pressure . We expect MCX copper prices to trade higher today owing to Rupee depreciation.