Jan 04, 2017, 03.06 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.5 percent at $ 5507.5 /t. Prices will likely trade sideways as positive manufacturing data from major economies will be supportive while DX at 14 - yaer highs will exert pressure.
Copper prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities
, Angel Commodities |
