Bulls Eye: Buy Reliance Infra, BEML, SRF; sell Ashok Leyland

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy BEML with a target of Rs 1001.
Dec 23, 2016, 09.02 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Reliance Infra, BEML, SRF; sell Ashok Leyland

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy BEML with a target of Rs 1001.

Bulls Eye: Buy Reliance Infra, BEML, SRF; sell Ashok Leyland

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy BEML with a target of Rs 1001.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and
compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy  Tech Mahindra with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 495

Buy L&T Finance with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 89

Buy  Jain Irrigation with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 88

Buy  Reliance Infrastructure with a stoploss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 510

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy  BEML with a stoploss at Rs 936 and target of Rs 1001

Buy  Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 579 and target of Rs 612

Sell  Strides Shasun with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1005

Sell  Torrent Power with a stoploss at Rs 176 and target of Rs 169

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Sell  Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 79.10 and target of Rs 74.90

Buy  Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 484.90 and target of Rs 510

Buy SRF with a stoploss at Rs 1449.40 and target of Rs 1536.70

Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 333.80 and target of Rs 353.10
