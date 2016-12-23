Bulls Eye: Buy Reliance Infra, BEML, SRF; sell Ashok Leyland

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and
compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy Tech Mahindra
with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 495
Buy L&T Finance
with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 89
Buy Jain Irrigation
with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 88
Buy Reliance Infrastructure
with a stoploss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 510Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan
Buy BEML
with a stoploss at Rs 936 and target of Rs 1001
Buy Pidilite Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 579 and target of Rs 612
Sell Strides Shasun
with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1005
Sell Torrent Power
with a stoploss at Rs 176 and target of Rs 169Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Sell Ashok Leyland
with a stoploss at Rs 79.10 and target of Rs 74.90
Buy Mindtree
with a stoploss at Rs 484.90 and target of Rs 510
Buy SRF
with a stoploss at Rs 1449.40 and target of Rs 1536.70
Buy Arvind
with a stoploss at Rs 333.80 and target of Rs 353.10