UM launches its Renegade line's Commando Classic and Mojave Desert variants

Moneycontrol News

UM Motorcycles has now expanded its Renegade line-up with the addition of two new cruiser motorcycles: the Renegade Classic and Renegade Mojave Desert editions.

Bookings have been thrown open for both the bikes, with deliveries expected to roll out soon.

The UM Renegade Mojave gets a matte, desert sand paint job and is priced at Rs 1.80 lakh ex-showroom price New Delhi.

The UM Renegade Classic, on the other hand, is now the top of the line Renegade, and is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh ex-showroom.

The Renegade Mojave Desert gets matte-paint finish on its body, and its idea is inspired from the Mojave, the driest desert in North America (Courtesy: UM Motorcycles India)

In addition to the paint, the UM Mojave, also gets an option of left side saddlebag, tank-mounted pouch and larger leg guard, with a slightly higher ground clearance than the Commando.

Both of the newly launched bikes have saddlebags to differentiate them from the Commando and Sports S.

Under the skin, the two bikes do have a lot of similarities with the other two Renegades.

Both are powered by 280cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, fuel-injected engines that produce 25PS and 23Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, and final drive is a conventional chain drive. Stopping power comes from a single 280 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum.

Both these motorcycles have a fuel tank of 18 litres with a kerb weight of 179kg.

The Renegade Classic Commando is intended to be an entry level premium cruiser with a vintage look (Courtesy: UM Motorcycles India)

The Classic gets more chrome, pinstripes, wider handlebars, low seating and auxiliary lights to enhance its appeal as a traditional laid-back cruiser. The cruiser will be available in the market in two colour tones - metallic candy paint with shades of copper cream & candy metallic glossy black.

The two new bikes are being manufactured at UM-Lohia’s facility at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

The entry-level premium bike segment is currently devoid of cruiser motorcycles in the country except for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird.

The engine is being imported although 70 percent of the components are being sourced locally.

In about two years, UM Motorcycles currently has over 50 touchpoints across the country, with new ones launched in Rohtak and Kolkata.

UM has 60 dealerships across the country and offers 24 x 7 road assistance with all models available on sale.