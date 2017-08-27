This week in Auto: Shareholders corner TaMo chairman, Merc launches new super cars

The week gone by was filled with new launches ranging from a quarter litre bike to a massive 4 litre twin-turbo super car. Besides new launches, news of a major shake-up in operations at one of India’s oldest automotive companies also made headlines.

Here are the highlights from the sector this week:

Shareholders corner Tata Motors Chairman

Shareholders of Tata Motors, India’s biggest automotive company, raised their voice against the company’s inability to pay dividends for three years in a row at the 72nd annual general meeting (AGM).

They also demanded to know why cash-rich subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover was paying only 150 million pounds every year as dividend to the company. Concerns were also raised over the practicality over continuing with the loss-making product Nano which has failed to take-off since its debut in 2008.

Tata Motors to overhaul manufacturing footprint

Speaking to journalists just a day before the company was to hold its AGM, Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek stated that a complex but thorough plan was being laid out to reduce manufacturing costs.

The company is trying to do away with the age-old practice of running plants much below average utilisation levels and get maximum efficiency by adopting a flexible manufacturing method. Likewise, only those parts of the plant which can add value to the company will be kept operational .

Yamaha Fazer 25 launched at Rs 1.28 lakh

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha launched the much-awaited Fazer 25, the 250cc version of the popular budget touring bike, at Rs 1.28 lakh. The bike, which competes against the KTM Duke 250, Honda CBR 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 220, succeeds the Fazer FI, a 150cc bike launched in 2008.

The bike is priced Rs 10,000 more than the FZ25 which was launched by Yamaha a few months ago. The Fazer 25 uses the same 20.9 bhp, 249cc single cylinder, oil-cooled motor with a five speed gearbox. The bike also gets daytime LED running lights and LED headlamps.

Mercedes launches AMG GT Roadster, AMG GT R

Mercedes-Benz, the country’s biggest luxury car maker launched two new models in the Indian market, AMG GT Roadster and AMG GT R, priced at Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 2.23 crore respectively.

While both models are powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engines, the GT R, which is based on GT 3, produces 585 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Roadster produces 470 bhp and 630 Nm of torque.

Triumph Street Scrambler launched

British bike brand Triumph launched the Street Scrambler at Rs 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The Triumph Street Scrambler gets a single-pod, multifunctional instrument display along with handle-mounted function keys. Traction control, ride-by-wire and torque assist clutch are among the other key standard features of the motorcycle.

Hyundai Verna launched

Korean brand Hyundai launched its much-awaited second new product of the year, Verna, priced at an introductory offer of Rs 7.99 lakh. The sedan will compete against the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the entry C sedan segment.

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest car maker, invested Rs 1,040 crore into developing the model over the period of last few years. The Verna is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 123 PS of power and a 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine that produces 128 PS of power.