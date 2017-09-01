App
Sep 01, 2017 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 4%, mcap up Rs 4,072 crore

Shares of Tata Motors on Friday rose by nearly 4 per cent, adding Rs 4,072 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported 13.64 per cent increase in total sales in August.

The scrip went up by 3.74 per cent to close at Rs 390.70 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22 per cent to Rs 392.50.

On NSE, it rose by 3.79 per cent to end at Rs 390.85.

The company added Rs 4,071.7 crore to Rs 1,12,808.70 crore in its market valuation.

In terms of equity volume, 5.37 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 73 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors today reported 13.64 per cent increase in total sales at 48,988 units in August.

The company had sold 43,105 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles last month were at 45,906 units as against 36,510 units in the same month last year, up 25.74 per cent on the back of growing demand across segments and increased positive customer sentiments, it added.

tags #Business #India #Wheels

