Tata Motors August sales growth at 14% surpasses expectations, but exports decline

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors' August sales were far ahead of analysts' expectations on Friday, registering a 14 percent growth on year-on-year basis following 7 percent growth in July.

The passenger and commercial vehicle maker sold 48,988 units in August compared with 43,105 units sold in same month last year, which was much ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll of 44,000 units.

The growth was driven by domestic sales that grew by 26 percent year-on-year to 45,906 units due to growing demand across segments and increased positive customer sentiments, but exports continued to be subdued, falling 53 percent to 3,082 units compared with July 2016.

In August 2017, passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, increased 10 percent to 14,340 units, bolstered by the strong demand for the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor.

"The car segment remained flat at 11,462 units and the utility segment grew by 84 percent to 2,878 units, driven by the Tata HEXA," Tata Motors said.

Commercial vehicle sales during the month increased 34 percent year-on-year to 31,566 units, aided growing demand across segments supported by the continued ramp-up in production of BSIV vehicles since April this year.

The company said it also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments.

Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales grew by 52 percent to 10,926 units in the month gone by.

"This segment witnessed strong pick-up in demand on the back of continuously increasing acceptance of the SCR technology, and driven by stricter implementation of regulatory norms on overloading, as well as sector specific (Trucks and Construction Tippers) demand," the company said.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 44 percent to 3,881 units compared with same month last year, due to increased buying with the onset of festive season.

At 15:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 390.40, up Rs 13.80, or 3.66 percent on the BSE.