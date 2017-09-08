Special editions of Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Vento launched in India

Moneycontrol News

Welcoming the festive season and also marking 10 years of Volkswagen in India, the German automaker introduced four new limited edition models for its most loved car lines: Vento ALLSTAR, Polo GT Sport, Ameo and Polo Anniversary Edition.

During the period of the festival, customers are allowed to avail a range of attractive offers, exciting service benefits and assured gifts across dealerships in the country (Courtesy: Volkswagen India)

Polo GT Sport

Polo GT Sport limited edition has been based on the GT TSI and the GT TDI variants and is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback gets a 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, seven speed DSG automatic transmissions, premium black upholstery, graphics on the lower door panel, black roof and GT spoiler.

The anniversary edition also features a 15-inch dual razor alloy wheels and diamond black seat covers. Other additions include the glossy black roof wrap, side graphics and new spoiler which will be done at dealerships.

Ameo

The Volkswagen Ameo

The Volkswagen Ameo’s Anniversary Edition has a 15-inch Tosa alloy wheels, aluminium pedals, suave black grey interiors, black OVRMs and graphics on lower door panels, bonnet and boot lid and honeycomb seat covers. The limited edition has been priced at Rs 5.79 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Vento AllStar

The Volkswagen Vento AllStar comes equipped with Linas alloy wheels, aluminium pedal clusters and suave black and grey, front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents and an ‘ALL STAR’ badge.

The customer benefits include assured gifts on a test drive and booking with value-added benefits on select accessories.

The celebrations will also include complimentary service offers on parts and other attractive customer benefits across services at the Volkswagen dealerships.

Mechanically, both models are unchanged, with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines mated to the same transmission options.

The Polo rivals the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Maruti Baleno and the Honda Jazz, while the Ameo competes in the compact sedan segment against the Maruti Dzire, the Hyundai Xcent, the Ford Aspire and the Honda Amaze.

Volkswagen India is also offering exchange benefits up to Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 and various gifts on test drives, bookings and service visits in celebration of the Volksfest 2017 sales event.