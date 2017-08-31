Renault Duster 2018 facelift revealed ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

Moneycontrol News

Bringing an end to buzzing speculations, French carmaker Renault has revealed few images about the revamped version of its market-success model Duster that is set be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show from September 14.

The new Dacia Duster (Known as Renault Duster in India) has revealed significant new design updates that make it look bulkier and more rugged.

The headlamps appear sleeker and still retain the three-section design, and also feature integrated LED DRLs.

The radiator grille seems to have a new pattern with chrome inserts and has also been widened to give the front of the Duster a broader look.

The bumper has also been slightly redesigned and is now dominated by a larger skid plate.

The bonnet has two very noticeable contoured character lines, giving an uplifted profile to the anterior part of the new Duster.

The sides are characterised by a higher belt line while the wheel arches are larger and feature a black plastic trim behind the front arch.

The new Duster also has 17-inch wheels that make it look a lot cooler than before.

The windshield has been moved 100 mm forward and has a steeper rake.

As per the company’s statement to OverDrive, the cabin of the Duster has this time been made wider while giving it a sleeker side-profile.

At the rear, there is a new tailgate. Bumpers and tail lamps are now square shaped and have been moved outwards.

The new Renault Duster is expected to be quite lightweight considering its category and size.

Ground clearance has gone up by 5mm and both front and rear overhangs have been shortened as well.

The interior has a new steering wheel and an upgraded instrument cluster, and the center console has been revamped too.

In the European markets, Duster is being offered in the 1.2 litre and the 2.0 litre petrol models and in 1.5 litre for the diesel version.

The AWD system has been retained as well.

The revamped Duster is expected to come out by this year-end in the European auto market. Renault is also going to launch the Captur which is based on the Duster’s platform in India.

With the face lifted Duster most likely to come out at a later stage, the new Duster will be making it to India but a timeline on the launch is uncertain.

Renault India could showcase the all-new Duster at the 2018 Auto Expo next February while the launch is likely sometime in 2019.