Dec 19, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Policy for incentives to switch from fossil fuel to electric soon: Delhi transport minister

The minister also sought subsidy on power to be consumed by electric vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi government would come out with a policy to give incentives to people switching from fossil fuel to electric driven vehicles, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference on 'Electric Vehicles: Future Roadmap for India' hosted by the ASSOCHAM, Gahlot requested the Centre to help states with more subsidy to enable them to have electric buses.

"The Delhi Government is likely to come out with a policy soon to incentivise people willing to shift from fossil fuels as an energy source to electric (energy)," he was quoted as saying in an ASSOCHAM statement.

The cost of electric buses are way to high and unsustainable. "I would request the central government for more subsidy along with financial and technical help," he said

The minister also sought subsidy on power to be consumed by electric vehicles.

The Delhi government has prepared a short-term plan to procure 500 electric buses to tackle air pollution in the city.

Gahlot also sought clarity on the Union government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme saying there were "ambiguities" in it, added the statement.

