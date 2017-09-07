No rollback of cess on big cars but vehicle scrappage policy could come in: Nitin Gadkari

The proposed 10 percent hike in cess on large cars to which the Cabinet gave its green light recently shall not be rolled back by the government said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, today.

Speaking at the 57th annual convention of SIAM Gadkari said: “We have seen in the past that despite the hike in taxes, demand for vehicles do not come down. This tells you something about the market for cars. The government decided to increase the cess on large cars and this is how it is going to be”.

The industry protested against the rise in cess on large cars which could total to 53 percent if the GST Council decides to pass on the entire 10 percent when they met on September 9.

Some manufacturers, especially luxury car makers, are expecting a double digit fall in sales if the entire 10 percent hike is implemented. All manufacturers will be hit by the hike but mass market companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Toyota will be hit hard.

Gadkari also said that the government will start a vehicle scrappage scheme as soon as it gets a go-ahead from the GST Council.

“We have requested the Finance Ministry to find a way out for including the scrapping policy in GST council. Once that comes into effect we can further develop the Kandla auto cluster in Gujarat”, added Gadkari.

SIAM has been pushing strongly to implement a scrappage incentive scheme that will push out 15-year-old polluting trucks and buses out of the market and generate demand for new trucks. The incentive will be in the form of a discount on new trucks for trade-ins of old trucks. The government will have to bear the costs for the discount which on a per truck basis could come to around Rs 1.5 lakh.