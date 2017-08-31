App
Aug 31, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M to extend tech features to other models beyond XUV500

Mahindra and Mahindra plans to introduce technological features such as Android Auto, Ecosense and connected apps on its other models beyond its flagship SUV XUV500.

M&M to extend tech features to other models beyond XUV500

Home-grown utility vehicles major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) plans to introduce technological features such as Android Auto, Ecosense and connected apps on its other models like in the next one year, says a senior company official.

These, along with the company's emergency call feature, are available in its flagship SUV XUV500. "The idea is to first bring these technologies to our flagship model XUV500 and cater to the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy consumers," M&M Senior Vice-President and Head Product Development A Srinivas said.

The approach with any new technology is it gets introduced at the top and later trickles down when cost becomes lesser, he added. "In the next one year, we will introduce these features to our other models, including the TUV300 and KUV100," he said when asked about bringing the technologies to other models.

Android auto is an in-car feature that allows projection of Android phone content on the vehicle's infotainment system screen. It helps reduce driver distraction through intuitive interfaces and integrated steering control.

Ecosense enables customers to get maximum fuel economy by optimising driving pattern. The emergency call feature allows vehicle to call emergency services in case of an accident without intervention of vehicle occupants.

Srinivas also said the company is working on new technologies at its R&C centre in Chennai on safety features for both occupants and pedestrians and also on light weighting of vehicles.

