Sep 01, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday gained over 1 per cent after the company reported 23.8 per cent increase in total sales in August.

Maruti Suzuki shares up over 1% post August sales number

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday gained over 1 per cent after the company reported 23.8 per cent increase in total sales in August.

The stock went up by 1.43 per cent to close at Rs 7,812.70 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 1.76 per cent to Rs 7,838.65.

On NSE, it gained 1.45 per cent to end at Rs 7,812.30.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 23.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1,63,701 units in August as against 1,32,211 units in the year-ago month.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,52,000 units, up 26.7 per cent from 1,19,931 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a marginal decline to 35,428 units during the month under review from 35,490 units in August 2016, MSI said.

