Maruti Suzuki August sales beat estimates, grow 24% to 1.63 lakh units

Moneycontrol News

Maruti Suzuki India recorded healthy growth of 23.8 percent in August by selling 1.63 lakh shares compared with 1.32 lakh units sold in same month last year.

The growth was largely driven by passenger vehicles sales that grew by a whopping 28.4 percent to 1.16 lakh units in month gone by.

Total sales numbers were ahead of a CNBC-TV18 poll that estimated at 1.58 lakh units for the month.

Passenger vehicles also boosted domestic sales growth that was 26.2 percent at 1.52 lakh units against 1.19 lakh units sold in corresponding month of previous year.

However, exports during the month declined 4.7 percent to 11,701 units on year-on-year basis.

At 10:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 7,797.05, up Rs 94.55, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.