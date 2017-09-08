Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster set for debut at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Moneycontrol News

“Being able to run at more than 350 km/h is an experience of pure adrenaline. And doing it with nothing between you and the sky is one sensation that can unleash another thousand. The most powerful [experience] you will ever experience aboard an automobile.”

Too good to be true?

Well, that's what Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini is promising with the Aventador family's next big addition, the roofless convertible Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, set to be unveiled next week at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

A look at the specs will clear all your doubts.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster will be powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine packed with a potential of 730 BHP, married to a seven-speed ‘ISR’ gearbox and four-wheel-drive. This can to record a 0-62 mph sprint time in 3.0 seconds - that surprisingly happens to be one-tenth slower than the Coupe S.

This means that while the Lamborghini SV Coupe can zoom to almost 100 kmph (99.78 kmph to be precise) in a matter of 2.8 s, the SV Roadster does it in 2.9 s. No great hardship there, anyway.

Auto experts are attributing the one-tenth second delay to an additional 50 kg weight in the Roadster, with the Aventador SV Roadster having a total weight of 1,575 kg (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

‘SV' in the car’s name stands for Super Veloce or super-speed that Lamborghini has been using for its last few models. The SV Roadster, however, is faster than the signature Aventador, although it belongs in the same series.

The Aventador SV Roadster produces a torque of 690 Nm and commands a top speed of 350 kmph.

The Aventador Roadster also gets Lambo’s four-wheel steering system that had debuted on its Centario and is said to give better low-speed agility and high-speed stability.

The rear windshield of the car can be raised or lowered by pressing a dashboard-mounted button, however, the noise from the generated from the powerful V12 engine means it has to be kept down mostly.

The interior seats come in five colours, but one can call up Lambo’s ‘Ad Personam’ if they need more customizations (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

The sports car also has one-piece carbon seats covered in Alcantara fibre inside. The soft carbon used in the interior as well happens to be 28 % lighter than Alcantara.

The car supports four driving modes- STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and the new EGO mode, each of which influences various aspects of the car by a change in management of traction, steering and suspension. EGO allows the driver to set up his preferred criteria in each mode to suit his driving style.

On the interiors, the Aventador Roadster sports leather and gloss carbon fibre.

The Aventador S Roadster gets removable hardtop roof panels which weigh less than 6 kilograms. The roof is finished in matt black carbon fibre. After the launch, the sports car will also get the option of high gloss black, shiny visible carbon fibre, and many other customization options.

The sports car has massive wheels wrapped in high-performance Pirelli P Zeros specially handcrafted for the Aventador Roadster.

The front bumper has been revised and is much more aggressive-looking than the Aventador Coupe S (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

Globally Lamborghini will commence deliveries of Aventador S Roadster in February 2018. The car will cost €313,666 in Europe which is an estimated Rs 2.39 crore in India.

However, with additional taxes of CBU (Completely Built Unit) cars, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster will likely be launched at the Rs 4 crore mark in the Indian market. The car is expected to make its India debut later in 2018.

In addition to the Lamborghini Aventador, some other exciting cars to look out for at the Frankfurt Motor show, to be held from 16 to 24 September in the Germany, include the Mercedes AMG Project One, the new Nissan Leaf, the Audi A8, Bentley Continental GT, BMW M5, Jaguar E-Pace, Porsche Cayenne and the upcoming Polo from Volkswagen.