you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Sep 02, 2017 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jeep Compass gets over 10,000 bookings

FCA India also said it has received over 92,000 enquiries for its much-talked about sports utility vehicle.

Jeep Compass gets over 10,000 bookings
Jeep Compass is going to get costlier by more than Rs 1,50,00

The domestic arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today said its locally made Jeep Compass, priced at Rs 15 lakh, has grossed up over 10,000 bookings since launch on July 31.

FCA India also said it has received over 92,000 enquiries for its much-talked about sports utility vehicle the pricing of which has had the rivals like Mahindra, Tata, Motors, Hyundai and Renault worried.

Commenting on the milestone, Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India, said the Compass has gained remarkable traction in the market since the pre-launch bookings opened on June 19. The pricing that has been overwhelming has contributed to this along with the sophistication, capability and authenticity of the Compass.

The company is working with our plant to deliver the product to customers in the least possible time, he added.

He said their Ranjangaon plant in Pune has paced up production to reduce waiting period by ramping up with two shifts working six days a week.

The Compass range comes with 1.4-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission at Rs 14.95 lakh and tops with the 2-litre diesel 4x4 variant with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 7-speed automatic transmission.

FCA India started deliveries of the Compass on August 6 through its 50 Jeep-flagship and FCA outlets across 47 cities. The company is expanding its sales network to 60 by the December.

 

tags #automobile #Business #Economy #Jeep Compass

Related news

