App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobileIPO
Dec 05, 2017 11:15 AM IST

Subscribe to Shalby Company : Centrum Broking

Centrum has come out with its report on Shalby Company IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on December 04, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shalby Ltd (Shalby) is one of the leading multi-speciality chain of hospitals in India Led by Dr. Vikram Shah, an Orthopaedic Surgeon with more than 25 years of professional experience. It had a 15% market share of all joint replacement surgeries conducted by private corporate hospitals in India in 2016. As of 24 Nov’17, Shalby had 11 operational hospitals with a bed capacity of 2,012 beds, 47 outpatient clinics. In terms of vertical mix, Orthopaedics comprises ~64% of total surgeries & non-orthopaedics ~36%.

Recommendation: At the higher end of the price band of ₹248, the issue is priced at 42.8x its FY17 earnings and 41.1x its EV/EBITDA. At this valuation, the issue of Shalby is attractively priced compared to close peer Narayana Hrudayalaya (recent IPO in the sector) trading at 72x P/E and 27.1x EV/EBIDTA. Shalby’s RoE of 26.6% is better compared to peers’ average of 11.8% for FY17 (Refer Exhibit 6). Considering robust growth, high return ratios, strong balance sheet and future prospects, investors can be advised to Subscribe to the issue. There is an underlying assumption that Shalby would maintain healthy growth rates going ahead.

Objects of the issue: The issue consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.9% equity post issue market cap from Promoter at ~₹25 crore and fresh issue of 17.9% - ₹480 crore (refer exhibit 1). The money raised through fresh issue will be used for repayment of debt (~₹300 crore), purchase of medical equipment (~₹64 crore) and purchase of furniture and infrastructure (~₹11 crore).

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #Centr #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #Shalby Hospitals

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.