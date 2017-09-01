App
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Sep 01, 2017 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai ditches Korea to manufacture Verna in India

The manufacturing facility in Chennai will start supplying Verna to nearly all of the company's global markets from January 2018.

Hyundai ditches Korea to manufacture Verna in India

In what could be a major boost to the government's 'Make in India' initiative, South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motors has decided to shift the entire production of its mid-sized sedan Verna from South Korea to India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai will start supplying Verna to nearly all of the company's global markets from January 2018.

Hyundai Motor India's Managing Director YK Koo told the newspaper that the car manufacturer is targeting annual production of about 1.3 lakh units of the mid-size sedan in India in the next few years. The company also hopes to export 60 to 70 percent of those units. Its factory currently operates at 95-98 percent of capacity.

Hyundai is hoping to manufacture around 50,000 units of Verna for the Indian market and another 80,000 units for global markets, including Latin America, Africa, Middle East and other Asian countries.

"Initially we will export 60,000 units and eventually scale it up to 80,000. The model is very important for Hyundai Motor India from exports perspective," he told the newspaper.

However, it will continue to manufacture Verna in China as well as Russia for their domestic markets.

The company has already shipped around 45,000 units of the India-manufactured Creta SUV overseas.

tags #automobile #Business #Economy #Hyundai #Hyundai Verna

