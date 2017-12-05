App
Dec 05, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a look at the 2019 Lamborghini Urus: The fastest SUV in the world 

The 2019 Urus is Lamborghini's way of venturing into the SUV realm, which is a thing a lot of luxury sports car companies have been doing lately

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2019 Lamborghini Urus has finally been revealed and its specifications show it was worth the wait.

The Urus labelled the world's first 'Super Sports Utility Vehicle' (SSUV) by Lamborghini, packs in 650HP under its hood and clocks 190 mph.

The Urus comes with a USD 200,000 base price roughly around Rs 1.2 crore. That's not much, considering you'll be owning the fastest SUV in the world.

As has long been known, the tradition at Lamborghini, the word Urus is derived from the world of bulls. The Urus is one of the large wild ancestors of domestic cattle.

lambo 5

The giant front fender, large air intakes and low-level front pack in a  powerful design and also improve aerodynamic efficiency (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

The Urus breaks the mould of the traditional sports car SUV in a few key areas:  With its 650HP engine coming from a twin-turbocharged V8, Urus it is officially the fastest production SUV as of now.

The Urus can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds which means it will be able to keep up with a lot of sports cars out there.

An air suspension tends to give the Urus an off-road ability. With help of its all-wheel drive, torque-vetting rear differential and Torsen centre differential it can also be driven on the sand.

The eight-speed transmission Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0-litre petrol V8 twin-turbo aluminum engine. The choice of a turbo engine is a first for a Lamborghini.

lambo 1

The Urus has the combination of a four-wheel drive, 650 HP engine and twin-turbocharged V8 (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

Urus seems to pack in the best of both worlds- the engine choice has been driven by keeping off-road conditions in mind, the inside of the car is both luxurious which comfortably seats up to five people.

The Urus has four seats and four doors on the lines of a family car.

lambo 3

With the engine at the front, it also allows for a sizeable 600-litre boot space, which is not a spec usually associated with a Lamborghini (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

lambo 4

The Urus is not the first time Lamborghini has ventured outside the exclusive sportscar realm (Courtesy: Lamborghini)

If you’re thinking that the Urus is the first non-luxury sportscar to wear the Lamborghini emblem, you’re probably wrong. Lamborghini had even made tractors years back and then fiddled with the idea of making an SUV in the 1970s with the Cheetah concept.

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 64.41)

tags #automobile #Lamborghini

