Growth will be in high double digit again in 2018: JLR India chief

Last year was the best year for the twin British luxury brands of Tata Motors –Jaguar and Land Rover – in India. Sales sky rocketed 49 percent, closing the year with nearly 4,000 units. In a chat with Moneycontrol, Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar and Land Rover India appears is confident of achieving a high double digit growth once again this year.

2017 was a spectacular year for Jaguar Land Rover. What are your expectations from 2018?

We should only grow from here. That would be our target. We are quite hopeful and set for it now. The Velar will be a new product that will play into 2018 and help us grow beyond our 2017 sales.

Are you expecting the same high growth of last year?

Percentage-wise I can’t really predict but it should be in high double digits.

JLR kickstarted the year with the Velar. What else is in store from JLR for the rest of the year?

There will definitely more products but once again hold your breath on that. There will be many more exciting products this year.

Are you on track to achieving your market share target?

We don’t compete in the lower end of the segment where there are the smaller car models. In spite of that we have retained our market share which is upwards of 10 percent. When you go into relevant segments then of course we are much higher. Overall we could be inching towards 15 percent. We suffer from not having lower level products which is where 50 percent of the market is.

Does JLR plan to have a product in that segment?

We only sell what Jaguar Land Rover makes and right now there is no plan to have any product like that in the portfolio.

The rate of taxation is pretty high with the GST at 28% and cess at 25%. What is your assessment of that?

That is clearly an issue and that is what not allowing this segment to grow. At more than 50 percent tax which other country has such high rate of taxation? We are not asking to bring down the taxes to zero but make it reasonable like say in the region of 30-40 percent. There seems to be a perception that luxury should be taxed more. If the market grows then more people will be employed at dealerships, service centers and plants.

The segment could come under scanner of the government since the growth last year was very high?

This is where the whole understanding has to, to my mind, needs to come in. For the last 5-6 years, the segment has not grown and it has remained stagnant. Last year there was a negative growth. In any other matured market, normally the luxury car market would be in the region of 4-5 percent of the mass market segment. In India it is only 1 percent. So obviously there is a huge gap to be filled and unless the taxes are moderated we are missing out on that potential.

You have six models assembled in India. Are we looking at any more additions?

We will add more provided there is a market for it and so it goes back to the aspect of high taxes. If there is no market, I cannot have a plant for one car (model).

When do we see a fully electric car coming out from JLR India?

We will think about getting a EV in India only when the infrastructure and ecosystem is in place. We have the car available with JLR but we have to make sure that the customer who buys the car does not have to suffer in areas like charging. We have to see what course is the government charting to support the usage of electric vehicles.