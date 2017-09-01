App
Sep 01, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts continues to post solid growth, August sales increase 23% to 4,587 units

Domestic tractor sales grew by 19.9 percent year-on-year to 4,398 units while exports increased 243.6 percent to 189 units in August.

Moneycontrol News

Escorts continued to post solid growth in tractors sales in August, following a 34.3 percent growth in July YoY.

The Faridabad-based tractor maker sold 4,587 units in month gone by, a growth of 23.2 percent compared with 3,722 units in same month last year.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 19.9 percent year-on-year to 4,398 units while exports increased 243.6 percent to 189 units in August.

At 13:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 654.85, up Rs 8.35, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

