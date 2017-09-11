App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Sep 11, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Car sales up 11.8%; passenger vehicle up 13.76% in August

Car sales were up 11.8 per cent to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Car sales up 11.8%; passenger vehicle up 13.76% in August

Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 13.76 per cent to 2,94,335 units in August from 2,58,737 units in the same month last year.

Car sales were up 11.8 per cent to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 12.93 per cent to 11,35,699 units as against 10,05,654 units in August 2016. Total two-wheeler sales in August grew 14.69 per cent to 18,91,062 units compared to 16,48,871 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles rose by 23.22 per cent to 65,310 units in August, the SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 14.49 per cent to 23,02,158 units from 20,01,802 units in August 2016, it added.

tags #automobile #Business #car #Companies #Domestic passenger vehicle #sales #SIAM

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.