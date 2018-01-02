Bajaj Auto December sales jump 30% to 2.92 lakh units on strong exports, 3-wheeler

Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30 percent growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. The stock gained more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday.

Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago.

Total domestic sales rose 25 percent year-on-year to 1.49 lakh units while exports shot up 35 percent to 1.43 lakh units in December.

Bajaj Auto said 3-wheeler sales grew by 187 percent to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. It was largely driven by increase in permits.

Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13 percent to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.

At 09:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 3,334.00, up Rs 40.60, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.