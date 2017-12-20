App
Dec 19, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi recalls over 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the US and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the cars were made between January 25, 2011 and September 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting February 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

