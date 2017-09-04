Audi launches petrol Q7 at Rs 67.76 lakh

Audi, India’s third largest luxury car maker, today added a petrol engine to the Q7, its biggest sports utility vehicle, priced at Rs 67.76 lakh.

With the launch of the Q7 40 TFSI, Audi’s flagship SUV is now available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The top-of-the-line 'Technology Pack' is priced at Rs 74.43 lakh.

The 40 TFSI gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 252hp and 370Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to an eight-speed transmission delivering power to all four wheels.

This petrol Audi does 0-100kph in 6.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 233 kmph. Audi claims fuel efficiency of 11.68km/litre on the Q7 40 TFSI.

Rahil Ansari, head, Audi India, said, “This is the year of ‘Audi Reloaded’ for us. Our flagship SUV Q7 was the only product in its segment in India when it was launched. We have taken a strategic decision to increase our petrol mix and started off the process with the launch of the Audi Q3 1.4 TFSI.”

The seven-seater SUV will rival large, premium luxury SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400, BMW X5 35i and the Land Rover Discovery 3.0 L Petrol.

The petrol Q7 gets LED headlamps with washers, panoramic sunroof, park assist, 8 airbags, BOSE 3D surround system, to name a few. The luxury SUV is available in five colours.