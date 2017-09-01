Ashok Leyland shares jump over 5% post August sales data

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday surged over 5 per cent after the company reported a 25.11 per cent increase in total sales in August.

The scrip advanced by 5.42 per cent to close at Rs 112.85 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.55 per cent to Rs 113.

On NSE, it soared 5.36 per cent to end at Rs 112.85.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 1,697.95 crore to Rs 33,025.95 crore.

On the equity volume front, 21.90 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Ashok Leyland today reported a 25.11 per cent increase in total sales at 13,634 units in August.

The company had sold 10,897 units in the same month last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 28.85 per cent to 10,567 units as against 8,201 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.