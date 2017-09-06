2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Edition specs leaked ahead of Frankfurt Motor show

Moneycontrol News

Scanned brochures of the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport has been leaked online revealing the specifications, features and prices of the rally hatchback ahead of its official unveiling at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor show.

The third generation model of the hatchback is said to have undergone a complete redesign and also includes optional accessories that can be added to the performance based hatchback.

The Suzuki Swift Sport is the regular Swift’s faster twin, a rally version of the regular car with a powerful engine, stiffer suspension setup and a sporty body kit.

Leaked images of Swift Sport 2018 brochure (Courtesy: Livedoor Blog Japan)

As per the leaked images, the Swift Sport will be priced in the range of JPY 18,36,000 – JPY 20,50,920 (Estimated Rs 10.84 lakh to 12.12 lakh) and is to be rolled out in five colour options – yellow, red, blue, silver, white and black.

The Swift Sport will be made available in Japan in six variants across automatic and manual transmission options.

Leak also revealed the mileage figures of the car in JC08 test cycle, which stands at 16.4 kmpl for the MT variant and 16.2 kmpl for the AT variant

Under the hood, the third-generation Suzuti Swift Sport will ditch the 1.6 litre naturally aspirated engine to pack a 1.4 litre turbocharged K14C Bossterjet engine, custom-tuned to deliver higher torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an additional choice of a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The motor produces a 140 hp of power while peak torque would come at an estimated 220 Nm.

The Swift Sport is also set to get a new set of accessories for customisation- which include sporty decals for the hood and on the front fenders along with racing strips in the bottom of the doors.

The car also gets decals for the C-pillar, body colour coded brake calipers (in red, blue and yellow) and a “Swift” decal for the fuel lid.

Will it come to India?

Suzuki had showcased the previous edition of the Swift Sport at the 2014 Auto Expo but the model never made it to Indian auto market. Now, with the likes of Fiat Punto Abarth and the Volkswagen Polo GTI already available to the Indian customers, Maruti may want to explore the performance hatchback segment. They’ve already launched the performance version of their Baleno hatchback, the Baleno RS in India.

Maruti Suzuki is considering launching the third generation Swift Sport in India sometime next, while the regular Swift is slated for a February 2018 release.

(1 JPY= Rs 0.59)