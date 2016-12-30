Upper Ganges, Mawana Sugar to get astro support: Satish Gupta

Sugar stocks like Upper Ganges, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry, Bajaj Hindusthan and Oudh Sugar to get astro support, says Satish Gupta of Astrostocktips.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » Astrology

Dec 30, 2016, 12.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upper Ganges, Mawana Sugar to get astro support: Satish Gupta

Sugar stocks like Upper Ganges, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry, Bajaj Hindusthan and Oudh Sugar to get astro support, says Satish Gupta of Astrostocktips.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Upper Ganges, Mawana Sugar to get astro support: Satish Gupta

Sugar stocks like Upper Ganges, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, EID Parry, Bajaj Hindusthan and Oudh Sugar to get astro support, says Satish Gupta of Astrostocktips.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Satish Gupta (more)

CEO, Astrostocktips |

By Satish Gupta of Astrostocktips

Today’s Planetary Position: Moon will be transiting in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo,  Lord Rahu in Leo. Venus in Capricorn. Lord Saturn in Scorpio. Sun & Mercury in Saittarius, Mars & Ketu in Aquarius. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius and will in retrograde position from December 19, 2016 to January 8, 2017.  Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Rahu kal time: - 10:30 – 12:00

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Sugar: Upper Ganges , Dalmia Bharat Sugar , Mawana Sugar , Dwarikesh Sugar , EID Parry , Bajaj Hindusthan , Oudh Sugar , etc.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting  strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggards. Based on our experience of over 16 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market. 

During last Samavat 2072 among other sectors – SUGAR  & PAPER sectors were predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed. Many stocks from Sugar sector appreciated by 600-900 percent. It should be recalled that sugar sector, despite strong remained laggard for many years and started performing only after astrological support came.

Sectors which get very strong astrologicalsupport are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/astrologers on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Upper Ganges Sugar Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Mawana Sugars Dwarikesh Sugar Industries EID Parry (India) Bajaj Hindusthan Oudh Sugar Mills Satish Gupta of Astrostocktips
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Upper Ganges, Mawana Sugar to get astro support: Satish Gupta

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.