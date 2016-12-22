Trade cautiously; Mercury to retrograde from Dec 19: Gupta

Today’s Planetary Position: Moon will be transiting in Virgo. Jupiter in Virgo, Lord Rahu in Leo. Venus in Capricorn. Lord Saturn in Scorpio. Sun & Mercury in Saittarius, Mars & Ketu in Aquarius. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius and will in retrograde position from 19th December 2016 to 8th January 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Rahu kal time: - 13:30 – 15:00

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggards. Based on our experience of over 16 years as Financial Astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

During last Samavat 2072 among other sectors – SUGAR & PAPER sectors were predicted by us, received strong astrological support & out performed. Many stocks from Sugar sector appreciated by 600-900 percent. It should be recalled that sugar sector, despite strong remained laggard for many years and started performing only after astrological support came.

Sectors which get very strong astrologicalsupport are not normally affected by downfall in the market.



