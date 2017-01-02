Stock market prediction for January 2-6: Satish Gupta

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Aquarius & Pisces. Sun & Mercury in Sagittarius, Lord Saturn in Scorpio. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu, Mars & Venus in Aquarius. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Be cautious: With the change in planetary position markets will not be comfortable in coming days. So, avoid carrying heavy long positions & it is sell on every rise.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius and will in retrograde position from December 19, 2016 to January 8, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Sagittarius, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Auto: Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, SML Isuzu, Maharashtra Scooter, etc.

Infrastructure: IRB Infra, HCC, NCC, NBFC, RPP Infra & GPT Infra etc.

NBFC: Shriram Transport Finance, IFCI, L&T Finance, M&M Financial, Bajaj Finserv, First Capital, Muthoot Finance, etc.

Textile: Arvind, DCM Shriram, Century Textiles, Nitin Spinners, Donear Industries, Bombay Rayon, Ambika Cotton, Indo Rama, Morarji Textile, etc. This sector was predicted last week also and during the week – Bombay Rayon, Kamadgiri Fashion, Cosyn, Vishal Fabric were up by 10-23 percent.

Sugar: Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Dalmia Bharat, Ugar Sugar, Sakthi Sugar, Uttam Sugar, Upper Ganges, Triveni Engineering, Balrampur Chini, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Dwarikeshwar Sugar, Thru Arrron, Dhampur, Upper Ganges, KM Sugar & Rana Sugar shot up by 11-23 percent.

Technology: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, HCL Infosystems, RS Software, Datamatics Global, Tanla Solutions, Tech Mahindra, etc will be receiving astrological support. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Tera Software, Zen Technology, Mindtree, Saksoftware moved up by 9-22 percent.

Plastic sector will also be receiving astrological support.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through financial astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggards.

Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

During last Samavat 2072, among other sectors – sugar & paper sectors received strong astrological support & outperformed. Many stocks from sugar sector appreciated by 600-900 percent. It should be recalled that sugar sector remained laggard for many years and started performing only after astrological support came.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

