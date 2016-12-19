Stock market prediction for December 19-23: Satish Gupta

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Leo, Virgo & Libra. Sun & Mercury in Sagittarius, Venus in Capricorn. Lord Saturn in Scorpio. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu & Mars in Aquarius. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Be cautious: With the change in planetary position markets will not be comfortable in coming days. So avoid carrying heavy long positions & buying should be done on down days.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius and will in retrograde position from 19th December 2016 to 8th January 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Sagittarius, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Dyes/chemical: Akshar Chem, Vivid Global, Kiri Industries, Bhageria Industries, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc.

Auto: Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, etc.

Food processing: Jubilant Food, Britannia, Lakshmi Energy, Bambino Agro, Kohinoor Food, Nestle, etc. This sector was predicted last month too and Lakshmi Energy, KRBL, Chaman Lal Sethia & Kohinoor Food were up by 7-17 percent.

Offshore: Alpha Industries, Deep Industries, HOEC, Jindal Drilling, Selan Exploration, Aban Offshore, etc.

Textile: Arvind, Garden Silk, Shiva Texyarn, Nitin Spinners, Century Textiles, Indo Ram, Morarji Textiles, etc.

Plastic: Jain Irrigation, Sintex , Kisan Moulding, Tainwala, Cosmo Film, Supreme Industries, etc.

Technology: HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HCL Infosystems, Intellect Design, RS Software, Ramco System, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Trigyn Technology, Moschip Semiconductor, Ramco System, Allied Digital & Saksoft were up by 9-24 percent.

Pharma sector too will be receiving astrological support.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

During last Samavat 2072 among other sectors – sugar & paper sectors received strong astrological support & outperformed. Many stocks from sugar sector appreciated by 600-900 percent. It should be recalled that sugar sector, remained laggard for many years and started performing only after astrological support came.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

