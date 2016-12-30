Nifty to remain weak; banks, power to slip today: Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for December 30, 2016

Nifty to remain weak during the day’s market session, with banking, finance, power, media & FMCG sectors slipping under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to remain weak during today’s trading session.

Banking, finance, power, media & FMCG sectors will tend to remain weak under the negative astrological influence during today’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Bosch, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, Cipla, GAIL India, BPCL, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Power, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra & Bharti Infratel among the auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors remained positive during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

Buying spree was also witnessed in Yes Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL & ITC among banking, finance & FMCG exactly as per our forecast for the day’s session.

On the previous trading day, Nifty remained volatile during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.