Nifty to remain weak; auto, pharma to move up: Banerjee

Nifty to remain weak during the day’s market session, while auto, pharma, infra and oil & gas sectors will be moving up under positive astrological influence during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.
Dec 19, 2016, 08.36 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indrodeep Banerjee (more)

Chief Astrologer, InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com |

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological Market Forecast for December 19, 2016

Nifty to remain weak during the day’s market session, while auto, pharma, infra and oil & gas sectors will be moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.  

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Leo. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty shall remain weak during today’s trading session, but a turnaround in market is possible during the second half of the day’s session.

Auto, pharma, infra, oil & gas sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence while during today’s trading session.

On the previous day ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, ONGC, BPCL, GAIL & Adani Ports among the banking, oil & gas & shipping sectors remained negative exactly as per the astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained weak during the day’s session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for Nifty for the day.

