Nifty to remain volatile; IT to get positive influence: Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for December 29, 2016

Nifty to remain volatile during the day’s market session, with auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Aquarius. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to remain volatile during today’s trading session.

Auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence during today’s trading session.

Buying spree may shift to banking, finance & FMCG at the end of the day's session.

On the previous trading day Bosch, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, GAIL India, Tata Power, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra & Bharti Infratel among the auto, pharma, oil & gas, infra, power & IT sectors remained positive during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

On the previous trading day Nifty remained positive during the day’s session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.