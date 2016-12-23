Nifty to remain volatile; auto to move up: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to remain volatile during the day’s market session, with auto, pharma & infra sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.
Dec 23, 2016, 08.43 AM

Nifty to remain volatile; auto to move up: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to remain volatile during the day’s market session, with auto, pharma & infra sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Nifty to remain volatile; auto to move up: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to remain volatile during the day’s market session, with auto, pharma & infra sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.

Indrodeep Banerjee (more)

Chief Astrologer, InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com |

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com 

Astrological market forecast for December 23, 2016

Nifty to remain volatile during the day’s market session with auto, pharma & infra sectors moving up under positive astrological influence during the day.  

Today Sun is in Sagittarius. Moon is in Libra. Mars is in Aquarius. Mercury is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Scorpio. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty shall remain volatile during today’s trading session.

Auto, pharma & infra sectors will tend to remain strong under the positive astrological influence during today’s trading session.

On the previous trading day, Nifty remained negative during the day’s session against our astrological forecast for Nifty for the day’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Indrodeep Banerjee InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com Nifty
Nifty to remain volatile; auto to move up: Indrodeep Banerjee

